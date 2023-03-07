BANGOR - Class C South boys champions defeated North champions Calais 65-58 in the Class C state title game on Tuesday to win their second Gold Ball in a row.
It was a back-and-forth affair for nearly the entire game. The score was 32-30 Cougars at the half and tied up at 48-48 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, Dirigo would start out hot, but the Blue Devils would continue to claw away at their lead. It would end up being a three-point game with a minute left in the game, but senior guard Trenton Hutchinson would lead a late charge for the Cougars to clinch the title.