BANGOR - Class C South boys champions defeated North champions Calais 65-58 in the Class C state title game on Tuesday to win their second Gold Ball in a row.

It was a back-and-forth affair for nearly the entire game. The score was 32-30 Cougars at the half and tied up at 48-48 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Dirigo would start out hot, but the Blue Devils would continue to claw away at their lead. It would end up being a three-point game with a minute left in the game, but senior guard Trenton Hutchinson would lead a late charge for the Cougars to clinch the title.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

