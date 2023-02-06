ELLSWORTH - Ellsworth, Dexter, and Central Aroostook were the winners at the Cheerleading regional championship meet held at Ellsworth High School on Monday.
The meet was originally scheduled for Saturday at MDI High School, but weather postponed it to Sunday. In Class D, which competes as one region, Central Aroostook took first place, and will look for their eighth state title in the past ten seasons. Bangor Christian finished runners up.
"We kind of had not the best season last year, so it feels real good to be back," said Central Aroostook senior Delaney McKeen.
"Just the confidence, cheering our own teammates on and making sure that they know they could do it," said Anna Kilcollins when asked what brought them the gold.
In Class C, Dexter was crowned, edging Central High School by just 0.4 points, who beat Bucksport by just 0.15 points.
"It's mind-blowing," said senior Tiffany Heinrichs. "We worked so hard all season just for this."
"All four years, I have been working my hardest, this whole team has been working so hard, and I cannot be more proud of them," said Alyssa Jerome.
Class B competed last, and Ellsworth was crowned champion of the competition. They become the first school to beat Hermon in the regional competition since 2016, when Old Town was the Class B North Champion. Hermon was named regional runners up.