DEXTER - Dexter baseball and Bucksport softball each took home their respective games against each other on Wednesday afternoon.
Dexter baseball took home their game against the Bucks by a score of 7-1. Will Spratt drove in the game's first three runs as the Tigers had a 7-0 after five innings. Dexter is now 4-7 on the year and will visit Penquis Valley on Friday at 4:30. Bucksport, 7-4, will host George Stevens on Thursday at 4:30.
Bucksport softball won their game against Dexter 11-9. The Bucks had a 4-0 lead in the 4th inning, but the Tigers would come back to tie it heading into the fifth. In the fifth and sixth innings, RBIs from Jayden Tripp, Allie Hanscom, and Lilly Chiavelli made the score 11-4.
The Bucks are now 11-0 on the year and will host George Stevens on Thursday at 4:30. The Tigers, 5-6, visit Penquis Valley on Friday at 4:30.