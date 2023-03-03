DEXTER - Dexter girls basketball is back in the state final after six years, with a shot at winning their first Gold Ball since 2006.
"It's kind of unbelievable," sophomore guard Abby Corson says. "But I know we've worked really, really hard for it. So I know that all of our work is paying off."
"It feels amazing. In 2017, I watched [the state game] and I'm very excited to be doing it myself," junior guard Cally Gudroe adds.
Junior forward Mazie Peach saw that game too. Then and now, it's personal.
"I watched my sister play in the 2017 state game," Peach explains. "So it feels real good. It's been a big dream...so I look forward to playing there, win or lose."
The Tigers were the top seed in C North, and they played like it, especially in the title game against PVHS where they held the Howlers to just 31 points.
"They have a lot of length, so obviously that's really hard to get by," Corson says. "We focused on defense and we know that if offense isn't going to work, our defense is going to cover for that."
That stingy defense has been constant all season long, and so is the amazing support that the Tigers get from their community.
"There were so many people there at the tournament and people I didn't even know congratulating us," Gudroe says.
"You walk into Dunkin' or Robinson's in the morning and people will talk to you about the games," Peach tells. "They're just really supportive."
Dexter will play Old Orchard Beach on Tuesday night for the Class C crown. Not winning since '06, the Gold Ball, for some, would span generations.
"It would be really crazy because that's when my mom was in high school [at Dexter], so it's been a really long time," Corson says. "We've worked really hard for this and it would just mean a lot to everyone."
"It'd feel really good," Peach says. "Probably one of the greatest accomplishments."
"I think it would be...one of the greatest things in my life right now," Gudroe says.