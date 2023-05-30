LINCOLN - Mattanawcook Academy softball is 15-0 with one regular season game remaining and sit atop Class C North.
"Our hitting is better than it was last year, our fielding is better than it was last year, so I'm looking forward to a good run," head coach Dean Libbey says.
"It feels really good," senior pitcher Jennie Whitten says. "We had the same strong beginning last year, so it's good that we can be able to continue that this year."
The Lynx are defending regional champions and, just like that team, this team's crown jewel is Whitten in the circle.
"She's a really good asset to our team," junior catcher Ava Sutherland says. "One of the really good things about her is that we know not a lot of people are going to hit her."
"She makes things special and gives us the edge to win every game," Libbey says.
Whitten is allowing one run a game this year and has seven shutouts, all of this coming off of three surgeries that have kept her out a total four and a half sports seasons in her high school career.
"It's been an emotional ride, of course, but I wouldn't change it for the world," Whitten admits. "It's definitely made me a better player and a better person."
But you can't go unbeaten with just an ace. The Lynx are averaging 14 runs per game this year and even put up 40 in one outing. A combination of honing in on the skill and sheer depth.
"We have a lot of playing experience," Sutherland says. "That's a really big part of it, but we also practice hitting a majority of the practices."
"We've got about seven out of the nine girls in the lineup that make consistent contact and have contributed to the runs we've been scoring," Libbey says.
And just because they're undefeated, doesn't mean C North is a cakewalk. Three other teams in the section have 10 wins or more, but the Lynx like it like that.
"It just makes you a better competitor," Whitten explains. "It's fun putting up 40 runs against a team, but those close games are the ones that mean the most."
With that, the program's second Gold Ball is well in site, especially since this squad already has plenty experience in handling the big time.
"Because of Little League, we were in a lot of the championship games and tough games that we were nervous for," Sutherland says. "We know how to work together and get rid of those nerves."