BANGOR - Central junior Chloe Daigle was fouled with under five seconds to play, and sunk one of two free throws to give the No. 4 Red Devils a 44-43 victory over No. 5 Mattanawcook, pushing them to the Class C North semifinals.

Central led by eight in the fourth, but the Lynx would storm back, tying the game at 43 with 35 seconds to play.

Daigle grabbed an offensive rebound with seconds to play before being fouled on the put back. The late free throw was her only point of the game- but the most important point of the game. The win sends the Red Devils to the semifinals to play the winner of No. 1 Dexter and No. 8 Fort Kent.

Sports Director

