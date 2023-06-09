HAMPDEN - No. 2 PVHS escaped with a win over No. 7 Widsom/Madawaska 6-5 on Friday in the D North softball quarterfinals.
The Pioneers took a 1-0 lead early off of an RBI single by Lilly Roy in the first inning. Then, in the bottom of the fourth, PVHS' Lila Cummings hit a shot into deep left field that went off the outfielder's glove and allowed her to score on her own to tie the game.
The game would go back and forth from there until the seventh inning when Cummings again came in clutch with a two-run walk off home run to secure the 6-5 victory.
The Howlers will now play No. 3 Southern Aroostook in the D North semifinals.