BRUNSWICK - Erin Holmes, a Cumberland native playing out of Val Halla Golf Course, won the 2023 Maine Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday by five strokes with a score of -1.
Holmes entered the final round with an eight-shot lead over Shivani Schmulen and Jade Haylock. Despite shooting +3 on the day, that was enough padding to hand her the first Maine Women's Amateur of her career. Schmulen and Haylock finished second and third, respectively.
"Today was definitely a grind," Holmes says. "I was a lot less accurate off the tee, so I had to play a lot of things safer. I wasn't making as many putts, so going into the last three holes knowing I had a six-stroke lead, or whatever it was, was really good for my mental game. [Winning the Amateur] has been on my golf bucket list forever, so to finally get it done is the best feeling."