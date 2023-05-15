BANGOR - Last Thursday, John Bapst senior Dylan Sawyer was called on to pitch last minute for his first ever varsity start on the mound, and when the dust settled, he had no hit the Hermon Hawks in a 10-0 victory for the Crusaders.

Sawyer normally plays infield for the Crusaders and had never started a game on the hill at the varsity level. Coming into the game on Thursday, he didn't know he was throwing until just before the game started. Sawyer took the ball and threw a gem, and says his thoughts heading into the game were, "Don't mess up."

"It felt good, I only found out I was going to start when I got to the field, but I was ready," Sawyer said. "About the third inning it started in the back of my mind, but you try not to think about [the no-hitter] because you'll jinx yourself if you do."

Even at the high school baseball level, no-hitters aren't very common. Especially when it's someone's first win, and even more so during their first start- so it's safe to say last Thursday will live in Dylan's memories for a long time.

"I've already got the game ball, so I'm going to write on it, 'First start, first win, first shut-out, first no-hitter,'" Sawyer said. "It's going to be a story that I'm going to be telling my kids for the rest of my life."

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

