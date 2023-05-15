BANGOR - Last Thursday, John Bapst senior Dylan Sawyer was called on to pitch last minute for his first ever varsity start on the mound, and when the dust settled, he had no hit the Hermon Hawks in a 10-0 victory for the Crusaders.
Sawyer normally plays infield for the Crusaders and had never started a game on the hill at the varsity level. Coming into the game on Thursday, he didn't know he was throwing until just before the game started. Sawyer took the ball and threw a gem, and says his thoughts heading into the game were, "Don't mess up."
"It felt good, I only found out I was going to start when I got to the field, but I was ready," Sawyer said. "About the third inning it started in the back of my mind, but you try not to think about [the no-hitter] because you'll jinx yourself if you do."
Even at the high school baseball level, no-hitters aren't very common. Especially when it's someone's first win, and even more so during their first start- so it's safe to say last Thursday will live in Dylan's memories for a long time.
"I've already got the game ball, so I'm going to write on it, 'First start, first win, first shut-out, first no-hitter,'" Sawyer said. "It's going to be a story that I'm going to be telling my kids for the rest of my life."