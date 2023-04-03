BANGOR - In 2022, John Bapst girls tennis rattled off a 10-2 season, falling to the eventual state champs from Waterville, and now they're out to build on that success this year.
The Crusaders finished as one of the top teams in Class B North, making it all the way to the semifinals before running into Waterville. They only graduated a few players, and are returning a lot of girls with varsity experience, giving them confidence beginning what they hope will be another successful campaign.
"I'm really excited," said sophomore Jaquie Pangburn. "We have a great season ahead of us, and I'm excited to see what we can do."
"I think we're excited to see what we can do, with the amount of talent of my teammates I think this is going to be an awesome team this year," said junior Kate Griffin. "I'm excited to see what the team does in general."
"We're going to work hard, I think we're going to come out strong," said sophomore Anna Drake. "We only lost a couple players last year and I think we're going to be pretty good this year."
The Crusaders say a big piece of their success in 2022 was their team chemistry, especially during in-house competition and challenge matches, and how hard they work- dating back to late March at Armstrong Tennis Center. It's those same factors that will contribute to success this season, as well.
"I think everyone who has played on our team has been very devoted, and has tried really hard for the success we had," Griffin said. "We came to practice every day, everyone had a lot of fun, and I think that atmosphere of just trying our best has really gone into our overall performance and how we've been playing."