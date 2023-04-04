BANGOR - One of Class B North's top boys tennis teams from a year ago is retooled and ready to make another run to the title game.

The John Bapst Crusaders only lost one match last year- a very close one in the regional finals to MDI, decided in the last possible set. It was their second trip to the Class B North championship in a row. They've lost a few seniors from last year's squad, but they've retooled with some young players and some guys bringing back a lot of valuable experience.

"This year I think there's a lot of excitement for new talent coming up, and I think there's a lot of potential there," said junior Soren Peterson. 

"It was a really great season last year, so hopefully this season will be pretty similar," said sophomore Laken Walker. "It's a great group of boys, I'm excited to work with them and help each other improve."

One of the cool things about high school tennis, especially at John Bapst- is the in-house competition. They call them 'challenge matches,' where anyone on the team can challenge they player ranked above them for their spot. The competition can get intense- and that's exactly what helps the Crusaders succeed against outside opponents.

"You'd think it would be kind of mean to challenge your friends, but it's not really like that," said senior and Crusaders No. 1 Sam Poth. "Everyone understands how it works- everyone is fine if you're challenging. Our coach even forces us to challenge, because some people are a little too nice."

"It's definitely friendly competition, but it's still competition," Walker said. "So when you're challenging, you just act like they're the opponent. You play your hardest, and that's really how you get better."

Sports Director

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz

