BANGOR - It was just a three point game heading into the fourth quarter, but No. 4 Old Town held on to win over No. 5 Foxcroft Academy to advance to the Class B Boys semifinals.

The Coyotes led 20-17 at the half, and 31-28 at the end of the third, but pulled away in the final eight minutes for the win.

"We just kept our composure, we knew we had to keep the fight in our step," said guard Grayson Thibeault. "We just came out with the win, hit our free throws, and we stayed calm."

The Coyotes advance to the Class B North semis, on Wednesday, to face the winner of No. 1 Ellsworth and No. 8 Washington Academy.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

