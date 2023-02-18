BANGOR - It was just a three point game heading into the fourth quarter, but No. 4 Old Town held on to win over No. 5 Foxcroft Academy to advance to the Class B Boys semifinals.
The Coyotes led 20-17 at the half, and 31-28 at the end of the third, but pulled away in the final eight minutes for the win.
"We just kept our composure, we knew we had to keep the fight in our step," said guard Grayson Thibeault. "We just came out with the win, hit our free throws, and we stayed calm."
The Coyotes advance to the Class B North semis, on Wednesday, to face the winner of No. 1 Ellsworth and No. 8 Washington Academy.