ORONO - Old Town softball advanced to the Class B North semifinals with a 5-4 victory over No. 5 Ellsworth on Thursday afternoon.

Emma Doucette threw 5 innings for the No. 4 Coyotes, striking out four and allowing just three runs. For the Eagles, Hannah Wagstaff allowed four runs, while striking out six batters. Haley Sirois threw the final two innings for the Coyotes, picking up the win while giving up just 3 hits and a run.

Old Town plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to break what had been a 3-3 tie for good. They will advance to play the winner of No. 1 Nokomis and No. 8 Oceanside.

