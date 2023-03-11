ORONO - The fifth edition of the Courageous Steps Project's Unified Fun Day Festival took place at Orono High School on Saturday.
The event consisted of eight Unified basketball teams from Eastern Maine playing in two games each over the course of the day.
Fun Day serves as a benefit for the Courageous Steps Project which provides services and resources to local programs that help young people with disabilities.
The organization's founder Connor Archer, though, sees this special day as more than just a fundraiser.
"It's not about winning or losing, it's just about having a fun day, playing basketball, and making memories that last a long time," Archer says
It's hard to deny that when seeing the action unfold. There wasn't a frown in the house and for good reason. Fun Day provides amazing opportunities for the athletes and there are simply too many great parts of the day to nail down as a favorite, unless you're on Old Town's Unified squad.
"It's nice because there's a couple kids from Brewer [for example] that I know outside of this," Old Town Unified partner James Cote says. "Seeing them today is pretty awesome knowing they have the same morals."
"Mostly, it's the exercise I like to do because I'm trying to lose more weight," Old Town Unified athlete Dean Gifford explains. "But I just like Unified basketball in general."
"I like to do the Y.M.C.A.," Old Town athlete Ryan Eastman says, referring to the day's various halftime dance parties.