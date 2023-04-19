NEWPORT - Nokomis Warriors softball defeated Belfast 11-1 in their season opener on Wednesday in six innings.
The star of the game was Nokomis junior pitcher Mia Coots. Coots had 14 strikeouts, one hit, and one walk. Her no-hitter was carried into the fourth inning until it was broken on a triple by Belfast sophomore Jordyn MacKay.
Senior Camryn King was the Warriors' leader on the bats, going 3-4 with an RBI.
Nokomis is now 1-0 to start the season and will next play Waterville on the road Friday at 4. Belfast, 0-1, will host Cony on Friday at noon.