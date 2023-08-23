MONTVERDE, FL. - Cooper Flagg, the number one high school basketball prospect in the country, will soon take a huge step in the recruiting process with his first official visits.
Cooper mom, Kelly, tells 24/7 Sports that Cooper plans to make his first three official visits to Kansas, defending national champions UConn, and Duke this fall.
Flagg had his first unofficial visit earlier this month to Duke, and they are considered by multiple analysts to be the frontrunners to land the former Nokomis star. But with countless powerhouses being in the running, these sweepstakes are only going to heat up.