NEWPORT - On Wednesday, it was announced that Newport native and high school sophomore Cooper Flagg was named to the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy Boys All-America Teams, given the honor of second-team All American.
Flagg is averaging just under ten points a game at Montverde Academy, and is stuffing the stat sheet in the other areas, too. With his 9.8 points per game, he's also giving the Eagles over five rebounds, three assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks on average each night.
He's just one of two sophomores to be named to All-American teams, joining fellow top-ranked recruit Cameron Boozer.