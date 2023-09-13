STATEWIDE - As first reported by high school basketball insider Samad Hines, Cooper, Ace Flagg, and Montverde Academy will be playing two games in Maine on January 5th and 6th.

This marks the first time Cooper and Ace are playing a high school game in Maine since winning a state title with Nokomis in March of 2022, and Cooper's last time before graduating in May.

The location and opponents for the games have yet to be announced.

