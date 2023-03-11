NEWPORT - With the new Nokomis Regional High School being open since 2019, almost everything has been moved over from the old school, but there was one glaring exception until today: championship banners.
At a ceremony on Saturday, all six of the state championship teams in school history received new banners hung high above the gym.
1985 boys track, 2001 girls basketball, 2010/2013 field hockey, 2018 football, and 2022 boys basketball were all honored with players, coaches, and families of those teams watching.
Athletic director Simon Elias believes that Saturday was just one example of what Nokomis' community is all about.
"Just looking around right now and watching these teams get back together and share memories and experiences, there's nothing like it," Elias says. "I really do feel like Nokomis has a way about it where the community is strong and the champions are near and dear to our hearts. Hopefully, we win a lot more, but it's really fun to have them here today."
The most recent state title being that 2022 boys basketball squad, it wasn't very hard to track everyone down: including Cooper and Ace Flagg.
On spring break from Montverde Academy in Florida, the superstar twins made the trip up for the ceremony.
At the ceremony, Cooper was also formally recognized by Nokomis for his Gatorade Player of the Year win and his USA Basketball Athlete of the Year win.
Both brothers see Saturday alone as being worth the trek back to Newport.
"It's just great to be able to come back for such an important day for our school and be able to spend it with our family, which is our team," Ace says. "[It's cool] to see all the other state championship teams and how special it is to this community."
"Just being able to be back in general is such a great feeling," Cooper adds. "Being back in this gym that we spent so many hours in last year and coming back to see all our friends, family, and everyone who's been supporting this whole time is a really good feeling."
