BANGOR - On Wednesday, No. 2 Bangor Christian baseball will look to capture another regional banner in the D North final.
The Patriots finished the regular season with just one loss, and will face top-seeded Katahdin in the regional final. They knocked off the reigning North champions Machias in the quarterfinals and then, over the weekend, battled for nine innings with Woodland in the semifinals before walking off with the victory. Now, they're gearing up for a dangerous Cougars team, but the Pats are just focused on playing their game.
"We're pretty good and we're feeling confident," senior pitcher/shortstop Jason Libby says. "I mean, they're the number-one seed, they're a good team, so we've just got to come ready to play. We've just got to focus on what we do well and stick to what we've been doing all season and what coach has been preaching to us all year."
"They've earned the number one seed," catcher Micah Robert says. "It's the regional title game. It's a big deal to us. We feel confident to play our own game, but we can't underestimate them. They're the number one seed and it's an honor to play them."
"We've just got to stay focused on ourselves and do what we do best," senior pitcher/second baseman Ryan Libby says. "They're a good team, so they're going to come to play and we've got to come to play, as well."
Bangor Christian is led by a tight group of six seniors, including Mr. Maine Baseball finalist Jason Libby, and this group has been playing together for ages. They've been knocking at the door for a while, and it would mean the world to them to knock of Katahdin and bring home the program's first regional title since 2017, especially with how close they all are.
We came to work every single game, we know every game is going to be a war, and we want it," Jason says. "A lot of us are really close friends, it's a smaller school, so we're not forced to be friends but we are just really good friends on and off the field. That helps us."
"We bond on and off the field and we just have a lot of fun with what we do," Ryan says.
"It's like a family," Robert says. "Just a bunch of tight knit friends, great coaches, and great fans. It would be crazy [to win]. It would honestly be like a dream come true."