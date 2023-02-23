BANGOR - The Class B North boys basketball final between Orono and Ellsworth is a rematch of last year's game, and there's an interesting connection there.

For the past two years, junior Pierce Walston has helped lead his Orono Red Riots. They finished as a top 3 team in back-to-back years. For Ellsworth, junior Chance Mercier has been a force with the Eagles, helping lead them to two unbeaten regular seasons and a regional championship last year.

It is not the first time going up against each other, either, but they are also very close. Mercier and Walston are AAU teammates in the offseason, and Saturday will showcase a matchup between two great friends and competitors.

"Playing with [Chance] is awesome," Walston says. "He always has energy. To play with that as another person that likes to keep the energy is awesome. Playing against him is a different story, you have to watch him at all times. He's a very tough competitor to play against."

"Orono has a great player, Pierce Walston, amazing player, also a really good friend of mine," Mercier says. "We talk, at the game, we'll be all pushy and shovey, and then after we'll obviously make up."

The regional final will take place at 3:45 on Saturday in the Cross Insurance Center.

