BANGOR - No. 2 Wisdom was dominant all night against No. 6 East Grand, coming away with a big 54-20 win and advancing into the Class D North Championship game on Saturday.
The Pioneers led 19-2 after one and never looked back. Olivia Oulette was unstoppable in the paint, and Lilly Roy complimented that well with her outside shooting.
After a slow first half, East Grand would get going in the 3rd and fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to slow the Pioneers. Wisdom will await the winner of No. 1 Southern Aroostook and No. 4 Deer Isle-Stonington.