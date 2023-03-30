BANGOR - Husson women's lacrosse has won three of their last four games heading into conference play.
The Eagles closed out their non-conference slate with a big road win at Emerson College on Tuesday. They open up NAC play this Saturday when they host Maine-Farmington at 4 PM.
Husson were picked to finish fifth out of the seven teams in the NAC, and they say they're out to prove some people wrong, and it's their chemistry and communication that's been leading them thus far.
"I think our team is a lot more connected this year," junior defense Montanna Carrier says. "We have a lot of good new players, we have a lot more people this year, and after every game we focus on what we needs to work on. That's what's been helping us a lot."
"I think it's our team sticking together and bringing each other up on-and-off the field," freshman attack Averi Baker adds. "Whether it's on the bench or in the game, everyone's cheering each other on and we're always there supporting each other."
Offensively, the Eagles have been on fire as they have scored nearly 15 goals a game their last five games, and Baker is one of the leaders. Baker, who also plays field hockey, says she wasn't even going to play college lacrosse. Now, she has been named NAC Rookie of the Week for three straight weeks.
"I've been scoring quite a bit, but the team's really done good at fast breaks and getting the ball up the field," Baker says. "My first day of practice, I just felt like I was part of the team. They took me under their wing and have been supporting me throughout the season, keeping me at my best."