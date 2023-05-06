BUCKSPORT - A new favorite tradition for Mainers returned Saturday as 500 runners participated in the 10th Annual Bridge the Gap Races from Fort Knox to Bucksport.
"It's a beautiful area," racer Andrew Jensen says. "I love to run across the [Penobscot Narrows] bridge and it's mostly downhill, so it's fast and easy."
"I'm looking forward to finishing the race and feeling the great feeling of completing it," his daughter Sylvie said before the race.
There were two races to choose from, each going across the Penobscot Narrows Bridge: a three-miler that went directly into downtown Bucksport and, for the daring, a ten-mile race around Verona Island.
"I like this event because it keeps me training during the winter, so I can't really cheat," ten-mile racer Jessica Oakes says.
"My goodness, it's so much fun," spectator Judy Hanscom says. "I'm cheering on my sister-in-law and two nieces. We're having an absolute blast."
Aside from seeing who's the fastest, the race serves as a fundraiser for various causes, such as research for ALS.
"I'm always looking to run races that raise money for great causes," women's ten-mile champion Anya Davidson says. "I'm a nurse, so it means something special."
The race also serves as an opportunity for Bucksport's businesses to receive a huge, much-needed influx of customers.
"These ex-mill towns are looking for a new way to find themselves," race director Gary Allen explains. "We're so glad to be able to bring a lot of economic impact."
"It's really good to see this many people out and about," says Derek Cole, executive director of Main Street Bucksport. "I'm hoping they stick around, help out our businesses, and frequent our businesses."
For many racers, that sentiment hits home.
"I'm from a small town, and it's more important than ever," women's three-mile champion Katie Buckley says. "Keeping it local and supporting these events goes a long way."
"The ice cream shop [on Main Street], I work there," men's three-mile champion Will Hileman reveals. "That was really cool, seeing people supporting where I work and all these businesses."
Final consensus: this should be on any Mainer's to-do list.
"It's a really fun race," men's ten-mile champion David Kerschner says. "You get to run across the bridge, an iconic Maine landmark, it's a pretty accessible event to all, and there's usually nice weather. Come be a part of it in 2024!"