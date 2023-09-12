CORINTH - Central and Orono girls soccer played to a 4-4 draw on Tuesday afternoon.
Central shot out to an early 2-0 lead with goals by Mary Allen and Maddie Cox. The Red Riots then tied the game with two quick goals late in the first half by Adella Mabee and Addison Duran.
The two teams then traded goals in the second half until there was no time remaining with the score tied at 4.
Orono is now 2-1-1 and will next play Wednesday at 6 when they visit Old Town. Central, 1-2-1, hosts Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday night.