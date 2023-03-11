PORTLAND - Cape Elizabeth Capers hockey held on to defeat Messalonskee 4-3 to win the Class B state title on Saturday.
Scoreless after one period, the Capers got on the board first in the second with a Nick Laughlin goal, which was followed by another goal by Laughlin just seconds later.
The lead would go to 3-0 late in the period off of a Sebastian Moon goal, but the Eagles struck under a minute later with Owen Kirk finding the back of the net.
With the score 3-1 Cape Elizabeth in the third, The Eagles cut the lead to one with Will Durkee scoring after a Caper turnover with 10 minutes left in regulation. Moon would then score again for Cape Elizabeth for his second goal of the game to make it 4-2, and the Capers would hang on from there.
Cape Elizabeth's state title win marks their first in 17 years.