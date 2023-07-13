ROCKPORT - Topsham native and University of Georgia golfer Caleb Manuel won the Maine Amateur Championship at Samoset Golf Club on Thursday. This marks his third straight win in the tournament.
Manuel entered the day at -7 with a two shot lead and ended up shooting a final round 65 to finish with a tournament record -13, 11 strokes ahead of second place. Manuel's playing partners Ron Kelton and Tyler Baker would finish second and third, respectively.
"It feels really good to come back and win it again," Manuel says. "It's different to win for your first time and then be expected to win. With all the expectations, it's hard to play your own game, but I think I did a really good job at that this week."