BREWER - Bucksport Unified basketball defeated Brewer Unified 53-49 on Friday in each team's season opener.

A 24-24 game at the half, Bucksport would shoot out to a lead at the onset of the second half. Brewer would try to mount a comeback, but a few late buckets by the Bucks would give them a 1-0 start to their season.

