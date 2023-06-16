BUCKSPORT - C North champions Bucksport softball are undefeated and will look to finish a perfect 20-0 by defeating Hall-Dale in Tuesday's state championship game.
The Bucks defeated North No. 2 Mattanawcook in Wednesday's regional final 8-1. The bats were stellar as was Ella Hosford in the circle. It was another amazing outing for the senior after returning from a back injury less than a month ago. Despite that, she knows how much she means to the squad and puts it all on the line.
"I wanted to do it for them," the senior says. "It's still a little painful, but I'm going to push through it because the team deserves this."
"Ella is an amazing teammate," senior outfielder Allie Pickering says. "She brings us all up and she's an amazing pitcher. I wouldn't want to go against her. She just places the ball perfectly."
Their play is a big reason why they're undefeated, of course, but there's also an added motivation to pull the double as Class C softball and soccer champions this school year. A bunch of the players on the team play both sports and, especially for the seniors, ending the year by adding a historic second trophy in the case would be the icing on the cake.
"It would be the first time in school history that it's happened, so I think it'd be really cool to end our careers with a bang and win both of them," Hosford says.
"It would be amazing to bring home the state championship," Pickering adds. "It hasn't been done in a long time, so it'd just be amazing."