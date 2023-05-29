BUCKSPORT - Bucksport softball defeated Washington Academy 10-0 on Monday afternoon to clinch a 16-0 undefeated regular season.
The Raiders kept it close early, holding the Bucks to just two runs in the first four innings. The runs were scored on RBIs by Lilly Chiavelli and Calley Hicks.
Bucksport then scored eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings to end the game.
Bucksport will now await playoff seeding as they currently sit atop C North. Washington Academy, 2-13, wrap up their regular season at Calais on Tuesday at 4.