GORHAM - Class C North champs Bucksport baseball and softball both fell short in their attempts at state titles on Tuesday at USM.
Bucks baseball lost to South champs Monmouth 3-0. The first score of the game came off of a passed ball in the first which allowed Monmouth's Kyle Pollesky to score. Manny Calder then extended the Mustangs' lead to 3-0 after a two run single in the third. The win marked the 200th win in Monmouth head coach Erick Polesky's career.
Bucks softball fell to South champs Hall-Dale 2-1. With the game tied at 1 in the bottom of the sixth, the Bulldogs' Jayde Graham hit a sac fly that scored Zoey Soule for what would be the game's winning run. This marks three straight Class C championships for Hall-Dale.