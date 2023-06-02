BUCKSPORT - Bucksport girls track and field heads into this Saturday's Class C state championships as PVC small school champions.
"Indoor season was amazing. We got Class B runner-ups, so I think we can probably win this one," freshman runner Madison Rose says.
"We're all going to have a lot of competition and we're going to have to pressure ourselves," junior athlete Natasha Monreal says. "But we've all been working really hard."
On the track side of their PVC win last Saturday, the Bucks won two events including the 200 meter dash, which was won by freshman Haley Rose.
"It was insane," Haley says. "I had a lot of competition and I didn't really know if I was going to win. I had to push myself and I had my teammates to support me."
Second place in that race by two-hundredths of a second was Madison, Haley's twin sister.
"I thought it was pretty amazing that we could do that and it was just a great moment for me and her," Madison says. "Some meets I'll go first, some meets she'll go first, so it's really fun to see who will win."
Where the Bucks really shine is in their field events. They won three on Saturday, all of which by junior Natasha Monreal. High jump, triple jump, and a meet record 17 feet 11.75 inches at long jump. But don't give her all the credit.
"We have people that can place and get top three or even higher in almost every event we do," Monreal says.
"Jumping, the shot [put], the disc[us], the jav[elin], pole vault. We have people placing quite well in all those events," Haley says.
All of that puts them in pretty good position to do well at Cony High this Saturday. The added motivation is being in contention for their first girls state title ever.
"We've all put in so much hard work," Monreal says. "It would just be great to see all our hard work pay off and get the first state title."