BUCKSPORT - Last year, Bucksport girls soccer won the first soccer state title in school history.
"I walked by the trophy today and just stared at it," assistant coach Sarah Lanpher says. "It's still amazing to look at, it's still just as shiny."
But they're not done...
"We still want to follow the same strategy as last year," senior forward Natasha Monreal says. "We still want to go hard every game and still try to follow the same expectations we have for ourselves."
Expectation #1: senior leadership. The Bucks had six seniors graduate last year, but the six seniors they have this year are picking up right where they left off.
"They know what to say to us at all times," junior goalie Jetta Shook says. "How well we're doing, what we need to improve on, so it's really nice having such supportive seniors."
Expectation #2: hard-nosed defense. Bucksport returns most of their defensive front allowed just seven goals all last season.
"All 11 kids are playing defense right now and they're doing a great job bonding with that," head coach Mike Garcelon says. "They look great. There's always something to build up from with that."
It also helps that Shook, a First Team All-PVC goalie, is back.
"It's really nice knowing we have a strong goalie that can save our butts when needed," Monreal says.
"I think I'm a decent goalie, but I think it was our defense that really was the reason we had like no goals [allowed]," Shook replies.
Expectation #3: potent offense. Bucksport scored 143 goals in 2022, and this year it's much more spread out with players like all-time leading scorer Ella Hosford gone.
"This year it's much more of a team approach," Garcelon explains. "We've scored our share of goals this summer and in preseason and I'm pretty pleased with where the offense is right now."
"What's important to remember is that in our Northern Maine [title] game and our state game, Ella did not score," Lanpher points out. "Two of those girls are still here today and are super important to our team."
The pieces are well in place, and with the intensity the girls bring to the pitch brings expectation #4: back-to-back state titles.
"For our team, for our seniors to end so well on a happy note, it would be just incredible," Shook says. "You know, why not? Win another one! I know we can."