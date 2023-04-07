BUCKSPORT - After winning their first state title in program history a year ago, Bucksport baseball is back at it, putting in the work to contend for some more hardware.
"Two in a row would be amazing," said junior Gavyn Holyoke. "It would really show how well our coaches are put together, how well they've put together our program, how much time they put in and how much baseball means to them- Bucksport baseball."
"That would be awesome. Last year, first time ever going as a school and we won, and no one really thought we were [going to]," said senior Brandon Elden. "But, if we do it again, I think it's even more of an underdog statement."
That all starts in the Bucksport High School gymnasium- working on the little details that build a winning program.
"We get a lot of reps in," said junior Ayden Maguire. "You get groups of two, and then you can just focus on the ball and really focus on your technique."
"[We're] just getting a lot of reps on the tee, working inside the zone, outside the zone, knowing what you're doing adjusting to pitches," Holyoke said. "It's a little different than being outside, but being inside you can get a lot more reps and work on your craft."
The Bucks graduated a handful of key seniors from that state championship team, but they have a great group of returners up and down the order who know what it takes to get the job done.
"This year, our outfield should be very good, last year it was very good," Maguire said. "Infield, our short and second duo will be really good. Gavyn's going to be a great pitcher, he's got some shoes to fill but he's up for the challenge."
"We have a really solid fielding team," Elden said. "We did lose a lot of power hitters, but we have a lot of really solid hitters. Not home-run hitters, but really good single-double hitters."
Plus, they've all been together since instructional ball, so that creates quite a loose environment- but they know when to turn it on.
"It's amazing, every day we come in here and have a good laugh but we still get what we need to get done," Maguire said. "We have two coaches that really harp on hard work."
"We've all been together since Little League, as little kids playing together," Holyoke said. "So we all have good chemistry, we're all great friends."
"it is a blast, we have a really good team and it's just a really fun environment," Elden said. "Our main goal last year was, 'If you stay chill, you win.' I's just the right mindset, I think we have a really nice mindset and we all have fun every time we come to practice."