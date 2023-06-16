BUCKSPORT - Bucksport baseball is looking for their second straight Class C crown as they play Monmouth on Tuesday in the state championship game.
The Bucks topped North No. 1 Mattanawcook in the C North final Wednesday with a stunning 16-1 victory. The Bucks went up 7-0 after two innings and never looked back. How did they win by that much against that good a team? A combination of just being fired up and a never-let-up attitude.
"From inning one to inning seven, even though we were up ten or fifteen runs, we were still playing or hardest," senior pitcher Gavyn Holyoke says.
"We knew as soon as coming off the bus that we could win," junior catcher Ayden Maguire says. "The whole ride there was very loud, very anxious to play and then once we started batting practice and fielding, we knew what we could do."
"We came out hot, we had loud BP, we had loud infield, then we started hitting and it just never stopped," senior infielder Brandon Elden adds.
Now the Bucks prepare for Tuesday with a chance to become the first North team to win back-to-back Class C titles in two decades. Last year was also the first year they ever won states, so getting those first two consecutively would be unforgettable.
"I don't think anything in my high school career could beat that," Elden says. "A senior, state championships back-to-back, nothing could beat that. Not even close."
"Last year was the first time ever winning states in this program, to go back to back would just be incredible," Holyoke says.
"Not everyone can get to say that they won or went to states twice, so it's really great," Maguire adds. "It's something I can be able to tell my kids when I'm older and something all the guys can share."