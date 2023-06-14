ORONO - Bucksport baseball and softball each defeated Mattanawcook in their respective C North title games on Wednesday.
No. 1 Bucksport softball continued their unbeaten season with an 8-1 win over No. 2 Mattanawcook, ending their unbeaten season. The Bucks took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second and would not look back from there, punctuated by a four-run fourth inning to give them a 6-0 lead.
No. 3 Bucksport baseball was dominant in their regional title matchup against No. 1 Mattanawcook, winning 16-1. The Bucks scored seven runs in the games first two innings, and that was enough to bring home the regional title and complete the sweep.
Bucksport softball will play South champions Hall-Dale on Saturday at USM in the state title game. Bucksport softball will play their state game against South champs Monmouth on Saturday, also at USM.