BUCKSPORT - Bucksport boys' basketball outlasted the Eagles in overtime, 51-48 for the win at home over George Stevens Academy on Wednesday.
Collin McDougal's three pointer at the end of regulation sent the game into overtime.
With the win, the Bucks close out the season with their second consecutive victory after dropping two straight to two of the top teams in the conference, Old Town and Ellsworth. They now sit in 10th in Class B North.
For the Eagles, they fall to 12-5, and host Central on Thursday in their season finale.