BUCKSPORT - Bucksport boys' basketball outlasted the Eagles in overtime, 51-48 for the win at home over George Stevens Academy on Wednesday.

Collin McDougal's three pointer at the end of regulation sent the game into overtime.

With the win, the Bucks close out the season with their second consecutive victory after dropping two straight to two of the top teams in the conference, Old Town and Ellsworth. They now sit in 10th in Class B North.

For the Eagles, they fall to 12-5, and host Central on Thursday in their season finale.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories!

Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine!

Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family.

When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can.

Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

