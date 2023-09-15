BUCKSPORT - Bucksport football improved to 3-0 on the year on Friday with a 57-0 victory over the Valley Mustangs.

The Golden Bucks opened up with scores on their first three offensive drives of the game- two passing touchdowns from Aiden Maguire to Connor Fitch, and one touchdown rush from Gavyn Holyoke. 

On the ensuing Mustang drive, Fitch would intercept a pass and take it to the endzone for a touchdown, giving the Bucks an early 30-0 lead.

With the win, Bucksport moves to 3-0 and they will play at Orono (3-0) next Friday. Valley looks for their first win at Dexter next week.

