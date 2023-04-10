BUCKSPORT - Bucksport softball is looking for some more hardware to show off outside of Wardwell field, and this season it will be a mix of experience, youth, and energy that brings them success.
The Bucks had a near perfect regular season a year ago, winning all but one contest, before falling in the quarterfinals round of the playoffs. While coach Mike Carrier's squad lost a few seniors, their ace, Ella Hosford, returns, as well as several key returners.
They also boast a talented group of underclassmen, including sophomore catcher Jetta Shook, and the team believes their youth plus the leadership of their two seniors will bring them some wins this season.
"I'm super excited," Hosford said. "We've been waiting all year for softball season, so it's great to get back out here. We have a lot of new girls, so there's a lot of talent coming in, and a lot of different people who play different positions. I think it's the comeback year, we want to win."
Up and down the lineup card, the Bucks are deep. Hosford and senior captain Allie Pickering are the lone players from the class of 2023, but they have a lot of depth and talent. There are some freshman vying for starting roles, as well as some key sophomores and juniors, and the Bucks believe their bats will be a force to reckon with when the season starts.
"We have really good hitting, we have for the past ew years, but we have a lot of new talent coming in," Pickering said. "Even our younger [players] are hitting amazing, so I think it's going to be a good year for hitting."
"Definitely hitting, we have a lot of speed this year, which is good, and just a lot of youth and energy," Hosford said when asked the teams strengths.