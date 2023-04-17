BANGOR - It was a hot start for Hampden Academy boys lacrosse on Monday morning, going up 10-0 in the first quarter and rolling to a 17-3 win over MCI/Nokomis.
So far, the Broncos are 2-0 in their inaugural season after a 19-2 win over John Bapst on Saturday. The Wardogs fell to Lawrence/Winslow in game one, and dropped to 0-2 with the loss this morning.
They will look for win number one of the season on Wednesday in their home opener against John Bapst, with that game starting at 1 p.m. The Broncos play Bangor Thursday at 10 a.m., looking to improve to 3-0.