AUGUSTA - With under 3 seconds on the clock, Cam Hughes connected on a lay-up from a Brock Flagg pass to give Brewer a 42-41 lead over Falmouth, bringing them their first Gold Ball in school history.
Brewer led by 10 after the first, but Falmouth would outscore them 13-6 in the second, and then they would take the lead early in the third. The Witches would not retake the lead until Hughes' shot.
With the win, the Witches take home their first Gold Ball in program history, after being right on the brink for the past few years.