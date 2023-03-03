AUGUSTA - With under 3 seconds on the clock, Cam Hughes connected on a lay-up from a Brock Flagg pass to give Brewer a 42-41 lead over Falmouth, bringing them their first Gold Ball in school history.

Brewer led by 10 after the first, but Falmouth would outscore them 13-6 in the second, and then they would take the lead early in the third. The Witches would not retake the lead until Hughes' shot.

With the win, the Witches take home their first Gold Ball in program history, after being right on the brink for the past few years.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

