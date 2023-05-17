BREWER - Brewer Witches softball avoided an upset loss against MDI on Wednesday with late runs to defeat the Trojans 5-3.
The Trojans first got on the board off of a two-RBI double by Grace Horner in the second inning to make it 2-0. They would hold the lead until the sixth when Brewer's Sara Young hit an RBI triple that scored Emma Jameson to tie it, and Jordin Williams laid down a bunt to score the eventual winning run.
The Witches are now 8-3 on the season and next visit Brunswick on Friday at 4:30. MDI, 4-7, will visit Caribou for a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 12.