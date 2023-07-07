BREWER - After their second straight Major district title, Brewer Little League softball has the chance to win a state championship- right here in their backyard.
"I'm really excited for that, because it means no traveling," said Anabelle Day. "We don't have to go back-and-forth two hours every day."
"It's like home field advantage, we know this field and we've been playing here," said Lucia Ferrieira.
"I'm very excited," said Madison O'Donnell. "I think it's going to be a lot of competition though, very difficult."
The Witches rolled through the district tournament, winning every game by a mercy rule- and it's their chemistry off the field plus a little bit of dominance in the circle that has really paid off.
"We have grown to be together, and we are really good together," said Caitlin McGrath. "We work good together. Me, Addison, and Maddy are all pitchers and we all work good together."
"We've been friends for a while, and I really like it because we haven't been separated," Day said. "We're in the same grade, and we're all on the same skill level, so we can all be on the same team."
"[It's] the chemistry of it all, we just blend together perfectly," Ferreira said.
That chemistry doesn't come as the biggest surprise- a lot of these girls have been playing softball for a few seasons in a row, and those summers of softball are great, but they don't come without sacrifice.
"It's great, I'm on a travel team too, but it's great," said Deliah Gobial.
"I live on a lake, and all my friends are at my house right now, swimming," Ferreira said. "And I'm here and really hot."
"It's definitely a lot, in the summer it's hot, weather's been a little crazy, lots of playing in the rain," O'Donnell said.
This group has also done a decent amount of winning together, too. For some of the girls, it's their third state tournament in as many summers- and now they're just three wins away from finally taking home the title. And, they know what that means...
"It would be awesome," McGrath said. "We would go to Connecticut. "It would feel really good, we definitely would be really happy."
"That would be amazing, we were just down in Connecticut for travel ball," Day said. "And it would be really nice to go down again and know that we went through states and districts with no problem."
"That would be so exciting, actually winning states," O'Donnell said. "Even, maybe making it to the [Little League] Softball World Series."
"I would probably go swimming and then have fun [if we won], definitely" Gobial said. "I'd swim at the hotel pool," Ferreira added.