BREWER - On Wednesday, Brewer High School made two huge announcements: the hiring of two new head coaches for the boys and girls basketball teams.
Longtime coach Carl Parker was hired as the boys' new leader on the bench, replacing Ben Goodwin. A 30-plus year veteran, Parker's most recent head coaching job was at Bangor from 2015-2018. He had been the JV head coach at Old Town for the last three seasons.
Athletic Director Dave Utterback says that Parker knows the Brewer community "very well" through his grandson, senior Brock Flagg, and the younger players from Brewer he coaches in AAU.
For Witches girls basketball, Tanna Ross was hired, replacing Chad LaBree. Ross was the head coach of the Brewer JV girls team this past winter. She is also a 2007 graduate of Hampden Academy and played women's basketball at UMaine. Utterback believes she is a great fit as she, "has walked in these girls shoes as a local high school basketball player," and is building a connection with the girls of Brewer through her PE teaching job at Brewer Community School.