BREWER - Brewer Witches fans are still reveling in their first boys basketball Gold Ball in program history, as shown by the meet-and-greet the team held at Brewer High on Thursday.
The event was complete with photo ops with the Gold Ball and autograph signings with all the players and coaches.
All of their biggest fans were there, most of which were younger kids. Senior Brock Flagg, for one, believes this is the biggest honor there is.
"It means everything," Flagg says. "We were down in the middle school today walking around with the Gold Ball and I was telling all the teachers, 'I hope it means as much to these kids as it means to me.' I was tearing up a little bit on the back of the bus when we came back. To see all those kids...and know that I meant something to them is all you can ask for."
But no matter how big or small the fans were that came to see them Thursday, or supported them the whole season, senior Ryder Goodwin says it all embodies the amazing family that is the city of Brewer. It also shows how dedicated they are, especially when it comes to those autographs.
"It's community," Goodwin says. "It said it on the back of our shirts when we went out to play in the tournament, and it's a huge thing for us. We play for the community, we play for each other, and it really shows the support we have."
"They signed foreheads, shoes, arms, it was crazy," Goodwin adds. "Everybody was asking for everything they could possibly get."