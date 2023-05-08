BREWER - Brewer girls tennis is just one of two Class A North squads still without a loss at this point in the season.
At 6-0, the Witches join Brunswick atop the region. Brewer is coming off of a close, 3-2 victory over Messalonskee on Friday, and talking to the girls on Monday they say their main goal is simply to go out and have fun, and that overall relaxed vibe of the team is contributing to their early success.
"I think it's just a solid team dynamic, we're all positive and we all bring each other up," said senior captain Kayla Lockhart. "It's just fun, no pressure, no yelling, just do you out there."
"I think everyone honestly just likes being here, it helps out a lot," said senior captain Jenna McQuarrie. "You just give it your all, and you know people are going to have your back because if you gave it your all there's nothing to be mad about."
"We have a blast, every single practice we're laughing and making jokes," said senior captain Bella Tanis. "We stay competitive, too, and it keeps the environment really fun."
"I think definitely coming to practice and wanting to win helps our attitude stay fun and makes it flow better," said senior captain Charlee Laffey. "It really translates to our games, too, which is nice."
Brewer is led by their four senior captains, and Lockhart just claimed the fifth overall seed in the state singles tournament at qualifications over the weekend. So, while their main goal is to enjoy themselves, they also have quite a few athletes on the team, so their hot start isn't too shocking when you ask them.
"We had an idea, we don't play to win we play to have fun, but it's an added bonus when we do win, especially with how well we've done this season," Tanis said. "But, we knew we had quite a few athletes on our team so it's a nice result."
"We looked pretty promising at the beginning, honestly," Lockhart said. "We're all friends out here and it's just good. We're all competitive, not people to give up."