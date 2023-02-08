BREWER - Two brothers will be sharing the Maine football sideline starting this fall as Brewer senior Jaxon Gross has signed his National Letter of Intent and will join his brother David as a Black Bear. 

Jaxon will be sharing the field with David, who became a starting offensive lineman as a sophomore in 2022, for the first time since 2019 when they both played at Bucksport.

"It's truly a blessing," Jaxon says. "It's been my lifelong...goal of being a Black Bear and ever since I was six years old, I've been going to games. I want to represent my home state. 

"It was truly a blessing my freshman year to share the field with [David]...to do it again, I just can't wait."

As for what the brothers will bring to the Black Bears as a unit, David believes their natural grit will help them succeed. As two lifelong football players and wrestlers, that toughness is just in their genes.

"I think Mainers are...just built different when it comes to putting in hard work and not avoiding it," David says. "I think that's something that we're gonna bring together on the field.

"I think we also...bring a chance for these Maine kids that want to continue to play football, but don't know how, to look and see that it is possible."

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022.

A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations.

Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22.

Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook.

Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

