BREWER - Two brothers will be sharing the Maine football sideline starting this fall as Brewer senior Jaxon Gross has signed his National Letter of Intent and will join his brother David as a Black Bear.
Jaxon will be sharing the field with David, who became a starting offensive lineman as a sophomore in 2022, for the first time since 2019 when they both played at Bucksport.
"It's truly a blessing," Jaxon says. "It's been my lifelong...goal of being a Black Bear and ever since I was six years old, I've been going to games. I want to represent my home state.
"It was truly a blessing my freshman year to share the field with [David]...to do it again, I just can't wait."
As for what the brothers will bring to the Black Bears as a unit, David believes their natural grit will help them succeed. As two lifelong football players and wrestlers, that toughness is just in their genes.
"I think Mainers are...just built different when it comes to putting in hard work and not avoiding it," David says. "I think that's something that we're gonna bring together on the field.
"I think we also...bring a chance for these Maine kids that want to continue to play football, but don't know how, to look and see that it is possible."