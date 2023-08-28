BREWER - Brewer football made history on Saturday as they played a scrimmage at Salem High School in Massachusetts. It marked the first ever game between two teams named the "Witches."
"It was incredible. It's a once in a lifetime experience," senior linebacker Hunter Merrithew says.
"It was a really cool experience just knowing you're playing in the first ever Witches vs. Witches game," junior defensive back Jake Perry says
"It was a great experience for the kids," head coach Scott Flagg says. "I was very pleased with how we competed against a very good football team."
The event, which was mostly a controlled scrimmage, also marked the first time any Brewer team has played out-of-state.
"It felt nice going with your team and knowing the boys, your family out of the family is there with you playing the game you all love," Merrithew explains.
Their actual families and even beyond showed up and showed out. A bunch of Brewer fans made the three-plus hour trek in support of their team.
"When we walked back into the locker room after the game, we had a huge crowd waiting for us there," Perry reveals. "We know whenever we go into a game, we've got the community behind us."
Another aspect of the game is that it was dedicated to Ken Perrone, who was in attendance. Perrone coached both Brewer and Salem football during his decades-long career.
"I played here at Brewer and we heard stories about Coach Perrone," Flagg says. "We have two coaches on our team that played for Coach Perrone. You could tell he was very excited about it and very proud."
But it wasn't all pomp and circumstance. These kids came to play and prove themselves against a high-caliber team like Salem. To say they were humbled is an understatement.
"Their style of football was very aggressive," Merrithew says. "Ours is too, but they showed us a lot."
Even though Salem took home the "Cauldron Cup," Brewer sees the scrimmage as a chance to focus in on where they need to improve, but it could also prove to be a huge advantage.
"In AAU basketball, when you travel out of state and play very good competition in unfriendly environments, you go to these other places [and] it's not quite as intimidating," Flagg explains. "I think there's a psychological piece we can take out of it."
So, what does the future hold? The plan is for there to be a scrimmage next year with Salem coming to Brewer to play. Who knows? We could be looking at a new tradition.
"I think it's good for all the grades coming up," Merrithew says. "All these kids that are in youth football, they'll [hopefully] get to eventually experience that Massachusetts football and learn a little bit."