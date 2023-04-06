BREWER - After being a program for just four years, Brewer Witches boys lacrosse took home their first playoff win in history in last year's Class B state tournament.
"It was a great step for our program," senior midfielder Ryder Goodwin says. "Especially to show these younger kids how the game is played and how we can bring it to this area."
"With us being somewhat of a new program, as far as Northern Maine lacrosse goes, the first win is always a good one," senior defender Landon LaPointe says.
The Southern competition is stiff, though. The Witches lost their next game in the quarterfinal round against York 17-2.
"It makes us realize how good the teams down south are," senior midfielder Aiden Davis says. "It makes us get prepared throughout the year working in practices."
"It's never fun to lose a game," Goodwin adds. "We want to strive to be better than what we were last year. That's what we're aiming for."
And they have the talent to do so. The Witches have most of last year's starting lineup returning, including Goodwin who was the team's top goalscorer.
"Ryder is an amazing scorer. By far our best player," Davis says.
"He's taken this program under his wing the last couple years," LaPointe adds. "He's a dog. He's the guy we all look to when we need a goal in a big game."
And it doesn't just end with the upperclassmen.
"We had some freshmen last year that played a lot and they're [back as] sophomores this year," Davis explains. "I think experience where we're at above other teams around us."
All in all, the Witches look to improve on their 10-2 regular season and eventually be able to show those squads down south what Northern Maine lacrosse is all about.
"Our goal is just to go undefeated [in the regular season] and see how far we can make it," Goodwin says. "Hopefully we go father than we did last year in the playoffs."
"We can beat up on a couple Northern Maine teams all we want, but we want to walk down south and show them that we can hang," LaPointe adds.