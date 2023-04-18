BANGOR - Morse boys lacrosse defeated Brewer 8-4 on Tuesday at Bangor's Cameron Stadium.
After a 1-1 first quarter, Brewer senior midfielders Ryder Goodwin and Aiden Davis scored to make it 3-1 at the half.
Brewer sophomore attack Ryan Edgecomb scored a goal in the second half, but the Shipbuilders would score four goals to secure the victory.
Brewer was led by Goodwin with two goals while Morse was led by senior attack Bjorn Langord who had a multi-goal game himself.
The Witches are now 1-1 on the year and will next play Gardiner at Husson University on Saturday at 1.